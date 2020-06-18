 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US continuing talks with Japan after Aegis Ashore missile defense system suspension – Pentagon

18 Jun, 2020 14:57
US continuing talks with Japan after Aegis Ashore missile defense system suspension – Pentagon
The deckhouse of the Aegis Ashore missile defense system at Deveselu Air Base, Romania, May 12, 2016. © Reuters / Inquam Photos / Adel Al-Haddad

The United States is still in talks with Japan about its concerns regarding US-made Aegis Ashore missile defense radar stations, a senior US official said on Thursday. David Helvey, the acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, made the statement after Tokyo suspended plans to deploy two of the stations.

“Right now, our focus is on having the technical discussion with our Japanese allies to understand the nature of the concerns and to determine the right path forward for this type of cooperation,” Helvey told reporters.

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Monday that he had suspended plans to deploy two Aegis Ashore radar stations allegedly designed to detect and counter North Korean ballistic missiles. Kono stated that Tokyo was halting the deployment due to technical issues as well as cost.

The two proposed Lockheed Martin radar sites, in the northern prefecture of Akita and the Yamaguchi prefecture in southern Japan, had also faced opposition from local residents, according to Reuters.

