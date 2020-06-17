Poland's President Duda may visit Washington after Trump announcement on troop cuts in Germany – reports

Discussions are under way in Poland for a possible visit by President Andrzej Duda to Washington, Polish media reported. Warsaw is looking to boost the US military’s presence in the country.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would cut the number of its troops based in Germany, a NATO ally, by about 9,500. Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki has said he hopes some of the troops will be moved to Poland, which is also a member of the Western military alliance.

“If there is such an official invitation, then there will be such a visit and there will be such a meeting,” Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide to Duda, told Polish radio, speaking of the possibility of a visit to Washington.

Poland’s state news agency PAP reported that an invitation had been received by Warsaw on a working level. However, neither side had confirmed this.