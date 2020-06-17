 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland's President Duda may visit Washington after Trump announcement on troop cuts in Germany – reports

17 Jun, 2020 09:51
US soldiers, who are part of a NATO multinational battalion battlegroup on their way from Germany to Orzysz, northeastern Poland, in Wroclaw, Poland, March 27, 2017. © Reuters / Agencja Gazeta / Mieczyslaw Michalak / File Photo

Discussions are under way in Poland for a possible visit by President Andrzej Duda to Washington, Polish media reported. Warsaw is looking to boost the US military’s presence in the country.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would cut the number of its troops based in Germany, a NATO ally, by about 9,500. Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki has said he hopes some of the troops will be moved to Poland, which is also a member of the Western military alliance.

“If there is such an official invitation, then there will be such a visit and there will be such a meeting,” Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide to Duda, told Polish radio, speaking of the possibility of a visit to Washington.

Poland’s state news agency PAP reported that an invitation had been received by Warsaw on a working level. However, neither side had confirmed this.

