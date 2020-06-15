 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hamas calls for Palestinians’ unity and resistance against Israeli plans to annex West Bank areas

15 Jun, 2020 15:59
Hamas calls for Palestinians’ unity and resistance against Israeli plans to annex West Bank areas
Palestinian encampments in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 13, 2020. © Reuters / Raneen Sawafta

The Hamas movement has called for unity among Palestinians against Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. “We call for the annexation project to be confronted with resistance in all forms,” said Salah al-Bardawil, a senior official of the Islamist movement, on Monday.

“We call on our people to transform this hardship into an opportunity to get the Palestinian project back on track,” AFP quoted the official as saying.

Despite deep divisions between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Bardawil called for a “union of the political class.” He called for a meeting between Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which includes various other Palestinian groups.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to begin a process of annexing West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley from July 1, as part of a US peace initiative.

