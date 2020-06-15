 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2020 10:36
US plans to lift curbs on drone sales would hurt arms pact, Moscow warns
© Reuters / Josh Smith / File Photo

Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned on Monday that US plans to lift restrictions on heavy strike drones would land a severe blow to a 1987 arms control deal regulating the export of rocket technology, RIA Novosti said.

The Trump administration plans to reinterpret the deal between 34 nations in order to allow US defense contractors to sell more American-made drones to various nations, Reuters quoted three defense industry executives and a US official as saying earlier.

The policy change could open up sales of armed US drones to less stable governments that have been forbidden from buying them under the 33-year-old Missile Technology Control Regime.

