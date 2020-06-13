 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump postpones re-election rally in Tulsa by 1 day to respect slave emancipation anniversary

13 Jun, 2020 08:10
FILE PHOTO. Donald Trump attends a rally in Springfield, Missouri in 2018. ©REUTERS / Mike Segar

US President Donald Trump has postponed his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma by one day to June 20. He said on Twitter it was done out of respect for African Americans, since the original date coincided with Juneteenth, the day when the emancipation of slaves is celebrated.

June 19, 1865 is the day when Texas became the last Confederate state forced to comply with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation during the American Civil War.

The rally comes as the US emerges from lockdowns imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and many political opponents of Trump accused him of endangering people by organizing a mass rally so soon. Many of the same critics, however, did not apply the same standard to nationwide mass demonstrations against police brutality and racism, which were triggered by the choking death of Minneapolis black man George Floyd.

