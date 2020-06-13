Trump postpones re-election rally in Tulsa by 1 day to respect slave emancipation anniversary

US President Donald Trump has postponed his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma by one day to June 20. He said on Twitter it was done out of respect for African Americans, since the original date coincided with Juneteenth, the day when the emancipation of slaves is celebrated.

...of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

June 19, 1865 is the day when Texas became the last Confederate state forced to comply with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation during the American Civil War.

The rally comes as the US emerges from lockdowns imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and many political opponents of Trump accused him of endangering people by organizing a mass rally so soon. Many of the same critics, however, did not apply the same standard to nationwide mass demonstrations against police brutality and racism, which were triggered by the choking death of Minneapolis black man George Floyd.

