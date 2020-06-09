Qatar has 4-phase plan to lift lockdown from June 15 – government

Qatar will start lifting coronavirus restrictions under a four-phase plan starting on June 15, government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater has said. She told reporters that the second phase of easing the lockdown would start on July 1, the third on August 1 and the fourth on September 1.

Restrictions could be re-imposed or the stages delayed if necessary, Khater said on Monday. The second phase will allow a partial opening of restaurants and the third will permit the resumption of flights from low-risk countries and the reopening of shopping malls and markets with limited capacity. Priority on flights will be given to holders of residency visas.

Everyone entering Qatar will be required to undergo a two-week quarantine in specially designated hotels at their own expense, Reuters reported.

The fourth phase will allow all mosques to resume normal operation and for flight schedules to be expanded. The fourth phase will also include the lifting of restrictions on educational institutions in time for the new academic year.