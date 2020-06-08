 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing urges US to abandon plans to conduct nuclear tests

8 Jun, 2020 15:40
Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry. © Reuters / Jason Lee

China has urged the United States to abide by its international obligations and abandon plans to carry out nuclear tests, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in Beijing on Monday.

“We insist that the US should strictly abide by its obligations to end nuclear testing… and we hope that it will listen to the international community,” the diplomat said. “The US should abandon plans that could undermine global stability and strategic order,” TASS quoted her as saying.

Beijing has repeatedly called on Washington to abandon attempts to conduct nuclear tests. “The US needs to contribute to international cooperation to ensure disarmament and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the spokesperson added.

The Washington Post wrote on May 22 that “the Trump administration has discussed whether to conduct the first US nuclear test explosion since 1992.”

