Beijing urges US to abandon plans to conduct nuclear tests

China has urged the United States to abide by its international obligations and abandon plans to carry out nuclear tests, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in Beijing on Monday.

“We insist that the US should strictly abide by its obligations to end nuclear testing… and we hope that it will listen to the international community,” the diplomat said. “The US should abandon plans that could undermine global stability and strategic order,” TASS quoted her as saying.

Beijing has repeatedly called on Washington to abandon attempts to conduct nuclear tests. “The US needs to contribute to international cooperation to ensure disarmament and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the spokesperson added.

The Washington Post wrote on May 22 that “the Trump administration has discussed whether to conduct the first US nuclear test explosion since 1992.”