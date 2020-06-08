 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘Completely unacceptable’: Merkel ally slams US decision to withdraw troops from Germany

8 Jun, 2020 07:21
Get short URL
‘Completely unacceptable’: Merkel ally slams US decision to withdraw troops from Germany
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Berlin’s coordinator for transatlantic ties, Peter Beyer, has criticized US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany.

Trump has ordered the US military to remove 9,500 of its troops, Reuters quoted a senior US official as saying on Friday.

“This is completely unacceptable, especially since nobody in Washington thought about informing its NATO ally Germany in advance,” Peter Beyer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Following Trump’s decision, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview that he regretted the planned withdrawal of US soldiers from Germany. Maas described Berlin’s relationship with the US as “complicated.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies