 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Kuwait plans to slash migrant share of population ‘from 70 to 30 percent’

4 Jun, 2020 07:41
Get short URL
Kuwait plans to slash migrant share of population ‘from 70 to 30 percent’
Laborers wear protective masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, at a construction worksite in Ahmadi, Kuwait, March 28, 2020. © Reuters / Stephanie McGehee

The Kuwaiti government aims to reduce number of migrants in the country from 70 to 30 percent of the population, to “resolve the demographic imbalance.” Like its Gulf Arab neighbors, oil-rich Kuwait has a large foreign-born population mostly made up of Middle Eastern and Asian workers.

Out of 4.8 million inhabitants, some 3.3 million are foreign nationals, according to Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah.

“The ideal demographic situation would be that Kuwaitis make up 70 percent of the population and non-Kuwaitis 30 percent,” he told a gathering of local newspaper editors. “We face a big challenge in the future to rectify this demographic imbalance,” AFP quoted him as saying.

Kuwait’s state budget has been hit by tumbling oil prices sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, putting pressure on the government to provide employment for its citizens.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies