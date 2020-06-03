S. Korean civilian staff to go back to work at US military bases after agreement on funding

Thousands of South Koreans working at US military bases in the country, furloughed in a row over funding for the American presence, will go back to work this month after Seoul agreed to pay their wages.

The US has around 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea “to defend it against the North” and protect US interests in north-east Asia.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it had come to an agreement with South Korea on a proposal for Seoul to fund thousands of Korean workers. The agreement meant that Seoul would pay more than $200 million to fund 4,000 Korean workers through the end of 2020.

However, the two states had still not come to an agreement on a broader cost-sharing agreement, which led to the workers being furloughed. Around 4,000 local civilian employees of US Forces Korea were put on unpaid leave in April after funds to pay their salaries ran out with talks stalled on cost-sharing, AP said.