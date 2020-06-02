 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Philippines President Duterte suspends his move to scrap US troop deal

2 Jun, 2020 14:42
President Rodrigo Duterte reviews scout ranger troops in San Miguel, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, November 24, 2017. © Reuters / Romeo Ranoco

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended his decision to scrap a two-decades-old troop deployment agreement with the United States. His foreign minister on Tuesday explained the U-turn citing political and other developments in the region.

The termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), which is central to one of Washington’s most important alliances in Asia, was due to take effect in August. It was also Duterte’s biggest move yet towards delivering on longstanding threats to downgrade ties with the Philippines’ former colonial ruler, Reuters said.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said the news, that the Philippines was no longer abandoning the pact, had been well received by the US. The VFA provides the legal framework within which US troops can operate on a rotational basis in the Philippines.

Duterte scrapped the VFA on February 11 in response to the revocation of a US visa held by a former police chief-turned-senator who'd led his war on drugs.

