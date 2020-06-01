China slams US move to end Hong Kong special treatment and actions against students & firms

Beijing on Monday said that US attempts to harm Chinese interests will be met with firm countermeasures. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian criticized Washington’s decision to end the special treatment of Hong Kong, as well as actions against Chinese students and companies.

Both countries benefit from bilateral cooperation, Zhao told reporters, adding that Beijing will nonetheless resolutely defend its security and development interests.

The spokesman also noted that the US seemed “addicted to quitting,” following its recent departure from the World Health Organization. The international community did not sanction “the selfish behavior of the US,” Zhao said.