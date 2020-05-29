 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China may extend curbs on international flights until June 30, say US diplomats

29 May, 2020 07:14
Firefighters during an operation to disinfect Wuhan Tianhe International Airport before it resumed domestic flights on April 8, in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's novel coronavirus disease outbreak. April 3, 2020. © Reuters / China Daily

Chinese civil aviation authorities plan to extend their curbs on international flights until June 30, the US embassy in Beijing said in a travel advisory on Friday. Beijing has drastically cut such flights since March to contain the spread of the coronavirus amid concerns over infections brought into the country by arriving passengers.

The ‘Five One’ policy allows mainland carriers to fly just one flight a week on one route to any country and allows foreign airlines to operate just one flight a week to China.

Last week, Washington accused Beijing of making it impossible for its airlines to resume services to China. The US Transportation Department said in an order published on a government website that Delta Air Lines and United Airlines want to resume flights to China in June.

US airlines are not flying to China because they suspended services before the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) adopted the flight curbs. A CAAC news department official told Reuters there has been no change to the existing rules.

