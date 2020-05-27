 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US troop pullout from Afghanistan is ‘ahead of schedule’ – report

27 May, 2020 15:59
Get short URL
US troop pullout from Afghanistan is ‘ahead of schedule’ – report
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to US troops during an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. © Reuters / Tom Brenner

The US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan is considerably ahead of schedule, an official told AFP on Wednesday. President Donald Trump earlier reiterated calls for the Pentagon to bring troops home.

Questions are looming over the next phase of Afghanistan’s war, as its three-day ceasefire comes to an end. Under a deal the US signed with the Taliban in February, the Pentagon was to bring troop levels down from about 12,000 to 8,600 by mid-July, before withdrawing all forces by May 2021.

However, a senior US defense official said the troop number was already down to around 7,500, as commanders sought to accelerate the withdrawal because of fears over the coronavirus pandemic. “The drawdown was accelerated due to Covid-19 precautions,” the official said.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that the US force level was “down to 7,000-some-odd soldiers right now.” The next day he reiterated that America should not be acting as a “police force” in Afghanistan.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies