Turkish soldiers wounded by roadside bomb in Syria’s Idlib – report

27 May, 2020 14:39
Turkish military vehicles enter the Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, February 9, 2020. © Reuters / Khalil Ashawi

A roadside bomb reportedly exploded in Syria’s northwestern region of Idlib as a Turkish military convoy passed by on Wednesday. Soldiers were wounded in the explosion on the M4 highway, Demiroren News Agency said, adding that some were in critical condition.

Earlier media reports said that the Turkish Army deployed US-made medium-range surface-to-air MIM-23 Hawk missiles in Idlib. Satellite images shared on social media revealed the location of the air defense system in Al-Mastoumah camp, Al Bawaba reported.

The camp, five kilometers south of Idlib city, is strategically located along the Idlib-Latakia M4 Highway.

