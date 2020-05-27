China will act against foreign interference over Hong Kong security law – Foreign Ministry

China will take necessary countermeasures to combat foreign interference amid deliberations over the new Hong Kong security legislation, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to a question about US President Donald Trump’s comments on Tuesday that Washington is working on a strong response to the legislation that will be announced before the end of the week.

Trump’s economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, called Beijing’s actions “very disturbing,” adding that Washington would welcome back any American companies from Hong Kong or China’s mainland. “We will do what we can for full expensing and pay the cost of moving if they return their supply chains and their production to the US,” he said.