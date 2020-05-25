 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China warns of countermeasures over Washington’s Hong Kong trade threats

25 May, 2020 12:05
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. © Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Beijing has warned the US that it will take “every necessary measure” to protect its interests, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday. The statement came after the US national security advisor warned that Washington might revoke Hong Kong’s special trading privileges if China enacts a tough new security law.

Robert O’Brien said on Sunday that the new law could cost the province the preferential trading status it enjoys with the US.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “What laws, how, and when Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region) should legislate are entirely within the scope of China’s sovereignty.”

The US has “no right to criticize and interfere… If the US insists on hurting China’s interests, China will have to take every necessary measure to counter and oppose this,” Lijian continued, adding that Beijing has already made “stern representations to the US.”

