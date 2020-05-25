China warns of countermeasures over Washington’s Hong Kong trade threats

Beijing has warned the US that it will take “every necessary measure” to protect its interests, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday. The statement came after the US national security advisor warned that Washington might revoke Hong Kong’s special trading privileges if China enacts a tough new security law.

Robert O’Brien said on Sunday that the new law could cost the province the preferential trading status it enjoys with the US.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “What laws, how, and when Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region) should legislate are entirely within the scope of China’s sovereignty.”

The US has “no right to criticize and interfere… If the US insists on hurting China’s interests, China will have to take every necessary measure to counter and oppose this,” Lijian continued, adding that Beijing has already made “stern representations to the US.”