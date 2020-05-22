 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No survivors’ after Pakistan International Airlines plane crash lands in Karachi – Mayor
HomeNewsline

Open Skies: NATO to discuss future of treaty after US announces withdrawal

22 May, 2020 10:52
Get short URL
Open Skies: NATO to discuss future of treaty after US announces withdrawal
© Reuters / Yves Herman

NATO envoys will discuss the future of the Open Skies treaty on Friday after President Donald Trump announced the US would quit the 35-nation pact, an official of the Western military alliance said. The treaty allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries.

Senior officials in the Trump administration said on Thursday that Washington would formally pull out of Open Skies in six months. Washington cited alleged violations by Russia as a reason for the withdrawal, while Moscow denies all allegations, voicing its own accusations.

In a statement which was tweeted on Friday, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Berlin would continue to fulfill its obligations within the Treaty on Open Skies.

US allies in the NATO have pressed Washington not to leave the Open Skies pact, whose unarmed overflights are aimed at bolstering confidence and providing members forewarning of surprise military attacks. The US move also deepens doubts about whether Washington will seek to extend the 2010 New START treaty, which imposes the last remaining limits on US and Russian deployments of strategic nuclear arms to no more than 1,550 each, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies