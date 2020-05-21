Beijing complains to Washington about planned sale of advanced torpedoes to Taiwan

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had lodged “solemn representations” with the United States to complain about Washington’s planned sale of advanced torpedoes to Taiwan.

China firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

The US government has notified Congress of a possible sale of advanced torpedoes to Taiwan worth around $180 million, further souring already tense ties between Washington and Beijing, Reuters said.

The US State Department has approved a possible sale to Taiwan of 18 MK-48 Mod 6 advanced technology heavy weight torpedoes and related equipment, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.