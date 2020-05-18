 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US may deploy intermediate & shorter-range missiles in Europe – Russian deputy FM

18 May, 2020 15:43
Get short URL
US may deploy intermediate & shorter-range missiles in Europe – Russian deputy FM
Russian Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov delivers his opening remarks at a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons conference convening the UN Security Council’s five permanent members, in Beijing, China, January 30, 2019. © Reuters / Thomas Peter / Pool

The United States may start deploying land-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe after their deployment in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

After the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty ceased to exist, Russia proposed that Moscow and the US, with its allies, exercise restraint to avoid an escalation in tension, he said during an online lecture covering key topics on US foreign policy for students at MGIMO University.

Washington has stated its intention to start deploying land-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, the diplomat said. “After that, this process may begin in Europe. Therefore, we face a real prospect of the emergence of US land-based missile and nuclear weapons of the corresponding types in various regions of the world,” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

The minister also said that Moscow is calling on Washington to decide in favor of extending the New Start treaty, which expires in 2021.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies