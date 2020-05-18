US may deploy intermediate & shorter-range missiles in Europe – Russian deputy FM

The United States may start deploying land-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe after their deployment in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

After the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty ceased to exist, Russia proposed that Moscow and the US, with its allies, exercise restraint to avoid an escalation in tension, he said during an online lecture covering key topics on US foreign policy for students at MGIMO University.

Washington has stated its intention to start deploying land-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, the diplomat said. “After that, this process may begin in Europe. Therefore, we face a real prospect of the emergence of US land-based missile and nuclear weapons of the corresponding types in various regions of the world,” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

The minister also said that Moscow is calling on Washington to decide in favor of extending the New Start treaty, which expires in 2021.