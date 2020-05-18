‘Space squadron’: Japan launches new unit to counter threats to satellites

Tokyo launched its new space defense unit on Monday to monitor and counter threats to Japan’s satellites. The Space Operations Squadron, part of the country’s Air Self-Defense Force, starts with 20 members and is expected to grow to about 100 members once the unit is fully operational in 2023.

The role of the unit is mainly to monitor and protect Japanese satellites from enemy attacks or space debris, according to the military. It will also conduct satellite-based navigation and communications for other troops in the field, AP reported.

The unit will cooperate with US Space Command that President Donald Trump established last year, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Defense Minister Taro Kono said.