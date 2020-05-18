 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Space squadron': Japan launches new unit to counter threats to satellites

18 May, 2020 13:06
'Space squadron': Japan launches new unit to counter threats to satellites
A H-IIA rocket carrying the satellites GCOM-C and the Super Low Altitude Test Satellite, lifts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan, December 23. © Reuters / Kyodo

Tokyo launched its new space defense unit on Monday to monitor and counter threats to Japan’s satellites. The Space Operations Squadron, part of the country’s Air Self-Defense Force, starts with 20 members and is expected to grow to about 100 members once the unit is fully operational in 2023.

The role of the unit is mainly to monitor and protect Japanese satellites from enemy attacks or space debris, according to the military. It will also conduct satellite-based navigation and communications for other troops in the field, AP reported.

The unit will cooperate with US Space Command that President Donald Trump established last year, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Defense Minister Taro Kono said.

