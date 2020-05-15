Beijing responds to Trump’s threat, says stable bilateral ties in best interests of China & US

China’s Foreign Ministry has said that steady Sino-US bilateral relations serve the interests of both states, in a response to US President Donald Trump’s comments that he could cut ties with the world's second-largest economy, Reuters reported.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Friday that Washington needs to cooperate with China in order to achieve stable relations.

The Trump administration on Friday moved to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers, in an action that could ramp up tensions with China.

China’s Global Times newspaper later said that Beijing is ready to put US companies in an “unreliable entity list,” as part of countermeasures against Washington’s decision.