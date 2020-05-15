 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing responds to Trump’s threat, says stable bilateral ties in best interests of China & US

15 May, 2020 12:40
Beijing responds to Trump’s threat, says stable bilateral ties in best interests of China & US
US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo

China’s Foreign Ministry has said that steady Sino-US bilateral relations serve the interests of both states, in a response to US President Donald Trump’s comments that he could cut ties with the world's second-largest economy, Reuters reported.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Friday that Washington needs to cooperate with China in order to achieve stable relations.

The Trump administration on Friday moved to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers, in an action that could ramp up tensions with China.

China’s Global Times newspaper later said that Beijing is ready to put US companies in an “unreliable entity list,” as part of countermeasures against Washington’s decision.

