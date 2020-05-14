 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US sails guided-missile destroyer near Taiwan, a week before presidential inauguration

14 May, 2020 11:27
Get short URL
US sails guided-missile destroyer near Taiwan, a week before presidential inauguration
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

The US Navy said on Thursday it had sailed a guided-missile destroyer through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a week before Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is inaugurated for a second term in office.

The US Pacific Fleet said in a statement on its Facebook page that the USS McCampbell had traversed the narrow strait that separates Taiwan from mainland China on Wednesday. Taiwan’s defense ministry said the ship had sailed south on what it termed an “ordinary mission,” Reuters reports.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China “paid close attention” to the passage of the US ship. “We hope the US side can appropriately handle the relevant issue, and play a constructive role in regional peace and stability, not the opposite,” he said.

Tsai, who will be sworn in for her second and final term next Wednesday, won re-election by a landslide in January, vowing “to defend Taiwan’s democracy and stand up to China.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies