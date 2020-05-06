Bahrain eases restrictions, opens shops & industries this week

Shops and industrial enterprises in Bahrain can open from Thursday, the Health Ministry said. Restaurants will stay closed to in-house diners as the Gulf state eases restrictions designed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Employees and customers must wear face masks and practice physical distancing, ministry officials said on Wednesday. Cinemas, sports facilities and salons remain closed.

Bahrain shuttered non-essential shops and businesses in late March and barred entry of foreign visitors. The country did not impose a curfew, unlike some other Gulf states.

The small island state has reported 3,720 infections with eight deaths from the virus. The total count in the six Gulf Arab states exceeds 76,000 with 421 deaths, Reuters said. Other Gulf countries eased curfews and other social and business restrictions with the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan two weeks ago.