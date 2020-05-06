 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bahrain eases restrictions, opens shops & industries this week

6 May, 2020 13:24
Bahrain eases restrictions, opens shops & industries this week
General view of Bahrain Financial Harbor in Manama, Bahrain, May 2, 2020. © Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed

Shops and industrial enterprises in Bahrain can open from Thursday, the Health Ministry said. Restaurants will stay closed to in-house diners as the Gulf state eases restrictions designed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Employees and customers must wear face masks and practice physical distancing, ministry officials said on Wednesday. Cinemas, sports facilities and salons remain closed.

Bahrain shuttered non-essential shops and businesses in late March and barred entry of foreign visitors. The country did not impose a curfew, unlike some other Gulf states.

The small island state has reported 3,720 infections with eight deaths from the virus. The total count in the six Gulf Arab states exceeds 76,000 with 421 deaths, Reuters said. Other Gulf countries eased curfews and other social and business restrictions with the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan two weeks ago.

