South Korea moves forward with relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions as new infection numbers remain low

3 May, 2020 08:03
FILE PHOTO. An amusement park in Seoul, South Korea. ©REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji

Health authorities in South Korea have been reporting fewer than 15 new cases of Covid-19 for over two weeks now, with international travel being a major source. With domestic transmissions thought to be in check, the government will now move forward with plans to lift some of the social distancing restrictions, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun confirmed on Sunday.

The anticipated change will come starting Wednesday, after the Asian nation emerges from a period of long holidays. The government will have a set of guidelines for businesses and public venues, which will be allowed to reopen, on how to minimize the threat to public health, the minister said as cited by Yonhap News Agency. The government is considering lowering the national infection alarm to a lower level, provided the situation remains stable.

South Korea, a nation of around 50 million people, has 10,793 total infections on record with the death toll standing at 250. Widespread Covid-19 screening, in which over 630,000 people were tested for the virus since early January, is believed to be the major driving force helping to curb the epidemic.

