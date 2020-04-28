 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australia’s most populous state to relax some restrictions on movement

28 Apr, 2020 10:51
Surfers walk as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers, in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. © Reuters / Loren Elliott

The most populous state in Australia said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement. New South Wales state, which is home to nearly half of Australia’s roughly 6,700 cases of Covid-19, said it would let up to two adults visit another person’s home from Friday, relaxing a stay-at-home policy and ban on non-essential movement.

Bondi Beach and two neighboring beaches in Sydney were reopened to local residents on Tuesday after being closed a month ago due to large crowds breaking social distancing rules.

Australia recorded just one new case of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, suggesting community transmission had almost stopped, Reuters reported Health Minister Greg Hunt as saying.

