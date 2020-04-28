 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China calls India’s criticism of coronavirus test kits ‘irresponsible’

28 Apr, 2020 16:33
Members of Fire and Emergency Services decontaminate a road in Ahmedabad, India, April 24, 2020. © Reuters / Amit Dave

Beijing has criticized India’s decision to stop using Chinese coronavirus test kits due to quality issues as unfair and irresponsible. The Indian Council of Medical Research said on Monday it planned to return the kits for antibody tests procured from two Chinese firms because of poor accuracy.

The Chinese embassy said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by India’s decision and Chinese authorities had validated the equipment.

“It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as ‘faulty’ and look at issues with preemptive prejudice,” embassy spokeswoman Ji Rong said in a statement.

China recently criticized India’s decision to step up scrutiny of investments from neighboring countries, seen as a move to stave off opportunistic takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters said.

