Spain may start easing lockdown in 2nd half of May – PM Sanchez

22 Apr, 2020 10:37
Spain may start easing lockdown in 2nd half of May – PM Sanchez
Police officers patrol on horseback during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2020. © Reuters / Juan Medina

The Spanish government aims to begin winding down the coronavirus lockdown in the second half of May, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Restrictions could be reintroduced if the epidemic worsens again in one of the worst-hit nations.

With the world’s second-highest number of infections, more than 200,000, and Europe’s second-highest death toll, 21,282, Spain has imposed one of the severest lockdowns, Reuters said. The country has taken a few tentative easing steps, including allowing some workers to return from last week and giving permission for children to go outside from next weekend, but most restrictions remain in force.

With the epidemic seemingly having passed its peak, measures will be eased slowly and gradually to ensure safety, Sanchez said at a parliamentary session. He will ask lawmakers to extend the state of emergency until May 9. “We will be going back-and-forth depending on how the pandemic evolves,” the PM said.

On Tuesday night, the government bowed to public pressure and said children under 14 would be able to take short walks outside under supervision.

