 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Australian frigate joins US ships in S. China Sea amid rising tension

22 Apr, 2020 07:32
Get short URL
Australian frigate joins US ships in S. China Sea amid rising tension
Vietnamese border guard officers visit the guided missile ship USS Bunker Hill as the ship follows the visiting USS Theodore Roosevelt in Da Nang city, Vietnam, March 6, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

An Australian frigate has joined three US warships in the South China Sea, near an area where a Chinese vessel is suspected to be exploring for oil, officials said on Wednesday. The warships arrived this week close to where the Chinese government survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 has been operating, which, in turn, is near where a vessel operated by Malaysia’s Petronas state oil company is conducting exploratory drilling, Reuters said, citing regional security sources.

The US navy said on Tuesday the USS America amphibious assault ship and the USS Bunker Hill, a guided missile cruiser, were operating in the South China Sea. They were joined by Australia’s frigate HMAS Parramatta and a third US vessel, the destroyer USS Barry, as part of a joint exercise, according to the Australian defense department.

The Haiyang Dizhi 8 was 325km (202 miles) off the Malaysian coast, within its exclusive economic zone, data from ship-tracking website Marine Traffic showed on Wednesday. The area is near waters claimed by both Vietnam and Malaysia, as well as by China.

Beijing has denied reports of a standoff, saying the Haiyang Dizhi 8 was conducting normal activities. Last year, Vietnamese vessels spent months shadowing the Haiyang Dizhi 8. On Sunday, Hanoi protested after China said it had established two administrative districts on the Paracel and Spratly islands (for which claimant nations use different names) in the disputed waters. Beijing has called Vietnam’s claims “illegal.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies