G7 agrees on need to aid emerging economies amid anti-virus efforts – Tokyo

14 Apr, 2020 13:56
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

The finance leaders of the Group of Seven states agreed on Tuesday on the need to provide financial and technical assistance to emerging economies battling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso.

G7 finance leaders discussed the need for a coordinated response to deal with the damage the health crisis is inflicting on the global economy, Aso said after attending the teleconference.

“There’s no doubt the global economy will come under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

