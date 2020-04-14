 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US, Taliban officials meet in Qatar to discuss Afghan prisoner release dispute – report

14 Apr, 2020 15:27
Afghans watch a live TV broadcast during an agreement signing ceremony between the US and the Taliban, in Kabul, February 29, 2020. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani / File Photo

The chief US negotiator on Afghanistan and the top US commander in that country held talks with Taliban officials in Doha on a prisoner release dispute that helped stall US-led peace-making efforts, according to a Taliban spokesman.

The discussions, held on Monday despite the global coronavirus pandemic, followed some movement on prisoner releases, with the government in Kabul freeing some 300 insurgent detainees and the Taliban releasing a first batch of government prisoners. The dispute over the size and pace of the releases, an increase in Taliban violence and other issues have stalled efforts to end the US’s longest war.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban office in Doha, tweeted that US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad and US Army General Scott Miller met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the insurgent movement and its chief negotiator. They discussed the “complete implementation” of a February 29 US-Taliban deal for a phased US troop withdrawal “as well as delay in the release of prisoners,” Shaheen said.

The Taliban last week accused the US of violating the accord by supporting Afghan security operations in some parts of the country, and warned that such support could jeopardize the deal. It was the second time Miller, commander of a US-led international force, met the Taliban officials since Friday, Reuters said.

