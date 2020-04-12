Israel's Gantz won't be given extension if he fails to form new government by April 13

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz says he is trying to reach a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after President Reuven Rivlin's office announced that the deadline to form a new government will not be extended past April 13.

Gantz said that he was still in talks with Likud and the two sides were trying to agree upon a coalition. However, the presidential statement released earlier today warned that the two sides would not be given more time if they failed to reach a deal by midnight tomorrow.

Instead, “the task of forming the government will return to the Knesset and a period of 21 days will begin, during which Knesset members can form a majority to recommend an agreed-on candidate to form a government, who would have 14 days to do so.”

Talks to form a unity government began in March after an inconclusive election.

