Olympic Flame display in Fukushima cancelled over virus concerns – organizers

The exhibition of the Olympic Flame, due to remain on display in Fukushima until the end of the month, will be cancelled over coronavirus concerns, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said on Tuesday.

The flame went on display a week ago at the J-Village, Japan’s national soccer training center, used as a rescue headquarters during the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear plant in 2011.

Following the Japanese government’s decision to declare a state of a emergency on Tuesday, Olympic organizers have cancelled the exhibition, Reuters said.

The opening stages of the Tokyo 2020 torch relay were supposed to be underway by now. However, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese government, under pressure from athletes and sporting bodies, pushed the Games to next year.