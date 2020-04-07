 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Olympic Flame display in Fukushima cancelled over virus concerns – organizers

7 Apr, 2020 11:57
Makoto Noji, head of bureau of culture and sports for Fukushima government, holds the Olympic Flame in lantern with Tokyo 2020 COO Yukihiko Nunomura at the J-Village National Training Center, in Naraha Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, April 1, 2020. © Reuters / Kyodo

The exhibition of the Olympic Flame, due to remain on display in Fukushima until the end of the month, will be cancelled over coronavirus concerns, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said on Tuesday.

The flame went on display a week ago at the J-Village, Japan’s national soccer training center, used as a rescue headquarters during the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear plant in 2011.

Following the Japanese government’s decision to declare a state of a emergency on Tuesday, Olympic organizers have cancelled the exhibition, Reuters said.

The opening stages of the Tokyo 2020 torch relay were supposed to be underway by now. However, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese government, under pressure from athletes and sporting bodies, pushed the Games to next year.

