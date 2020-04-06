Taliban warns peace deal with US ‘nears breaking point’

The Taliban has said its peace deal with the United States was nearing a breaking point. The movement accused Washington of violations that included drone attacks on civilians, while also chastising the Afghan government for delaying the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners promised in the agreement, AP said.

The militants said they had restricted attacks against Afghan security forces to rural outposts, had not attacked international forces and had not attacked Afghan forces in cities or military installations.

These limits on the attacks had not been specifically laid out in the agreement with the US signed in February, according to the Taliban. Its statement issued on Sunday warned of more violence if the US and the Afghan government continue alleged violations of the deal.

US military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett in a tweet overnight said the US military in Afghanistan has “upheld and continues to uphold the military terms of the [US-Taliban] agreement.”