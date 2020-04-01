 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tehran says US ‘leading Mideast to disaster’ after deployment of Patriot air defenses to Iraq

1 Apr, 2020 11:40
Military vehicles in Baghdad, Iraq. © Reuters / Wissm al-Okili

Iran warned the US on Wednesday that it was leading the Middle East to disaster amid the coronavirus pandemic after it “deployed Patriot air defense missiles” to Iraq.

Washington had been in talks with Baghdad about the proposed deployment since January but it was not immediately clear whether it had secured its approval or not, AFP said. Tehran, which wields huge influence in its western neighbor, said that it had not.

The US deployment runs “counter to the official position of the Iraqi government, parliament and people,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

It also called for a halt to “warmongering during the coronavirus outbreak” and warned that US military activities in the region could lead it to “instability and disaster.”

