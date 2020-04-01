 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan expands entry ban to 73 countries, all visitors to be quarantined

1 Apr, 2020 11:21
Japan's PM Shinzo Abe attends an upper house parliamentary session, in Tokyo, April 1, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Japan’s government is expanding a ban on the entry of non-Japanese people to cover 73 countries, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

The number of countries was increased by 49, including the United States, China and South Korea, he said.

Everyone entering the country, including Japanese nationals, will be asked to go into a voluntary two-week quarantine, Reuters reports. Both measures, adopted to contain the coronavirus outbreak, will be effective from Friday.

The prime minister added that he has asked airlines to curb the number of international flights.

