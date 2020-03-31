 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian Covid-19 plane aid to US: Putin asked Trump if he needed help & he accepted, Kremlin spokesman says
HomeNewsline

S. Korea puts back school re-openings, China to postpone university entrance exams

31 Mar, 2020 07:56
Get short URL
S. Korea puts back school re-openings, China to postpone university entrance exams
A military vehicle disinfects a road in Seoul, South Korea, March 4, 2020. © Reuters / Heo Ran

South Korea on Tuesday canceled the planned re-opening of schools next week because of dangers from the coronavirus, and will instead launch online classes from April 9, while also delaying its annual college entrance exams.

Seoul has managed to bring down its rate of new infections to about 100 or fewer a day, but clusters of cases in churches, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as imported cases, are still emerging, Reuters said. Starting on Wednesday, everyone arriving from abroad will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, under new rules aimed at curbing imported cases.

Authorities have postponed the beginning of the new school semester three times from early March to April 6, and have decided to do so again, given the persistence of the outbreak.

In China,  the annual national “gaokao” university entrance examinations will be postponed by one month to July 7 and 8, state television reported on Tuesday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies