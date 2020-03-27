‘Enjoy cherry blossoms next year,’ Tokyo governor says as 40 new coronavirus cases reported

Japan’s Tokyo prefecture reported 40 more coronavirus infections on Friday. Its governor appealed to people to wait until next year for traditional spring parties to view the flowering of cherry blossoms.

Preventing a regional outbreak is a prerequisite for holding a successful Olympic Games, after the event was delayed until next year, Yuriko Koike told reporters.

Should the Games be held next spring, she expressed hope of bringing back the Olympics marathon race to host city Tokyo. The marathon had to be relocated this year to Sapporo due to the hot weather.

A surge in virus infections this week took Tokyo’s tally to 259 on Thursday, Reuters said.