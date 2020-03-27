 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2020 08:33
‘Enjoy cherry blossoms next year,’ Tokyo governor says as 40 new coronavirus cases reported
People wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the COVID-19 are seen among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, March 26, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Japan’s Tokyo prefecture reported 40 more coronavirus infections on Friday. Its governor appealed to people to wait until next year for traditional spring parties to view the flowering of cherry blossoms.

Preventing a regional outbreak is a prerequisite for holding a successful Olympic Games, after the event was delayed until next year, Yuriko Koike told reporters.

Should the Games be held next spring, she expressed hope of bringing back the Olympics marathon race to host city Tokyo. The marathon had to be relocated this year to Sapporo due to the hot weather.

A surge in virus infections this week took Tokyo’s tally to 259 on Thursday, Reuters said.

