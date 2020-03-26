 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan sets up new task force to fight coronavirus spread, no state of emergency now

26 Mar, 2020 08:59
Tokyo, Japan, March 8, 2020. © Reuters / Edgard Garrido

Tokyo set up on Thursday a new task force to fight the spread of coronavirus, but the economy minister said a state of emergency would not be declared for now.

The new task force is a necessary step towards declaring an emergency. The announcement comes amid worries of spread in the community after the surge in Tokyo, where more than 45 new cases were reported overnight.

Despite being an early focal point of the disease which hit a cruise ship docked near Tokyo last month, Japan has so far avoided the widespread explosion in cases that has hit Europe and North America, Reuters said.

Before the latest surge in Tokyo, Japan had 1,314 domestic cases of coronavirus, as well as 712 from the cruise ship. There have been 46 domestic deaths and 10 from the cruise ship, according to Kyodo news agency.

