Tokyo governor says it’s too early to discuss timing of decision on Olympics

19 Mar, 2020 08:12
International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegation leader John Coates speaks with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in Tokyo, Japan, November 1, 2019. © Reuters / Kimimasa Mayama / Pool

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday that beating the coronavirus is essential to host a safe and secure Olympics. However, she added that it is still too early to discuss the timing of a decision on whether the Games should go ahead as scheduled, Reuters reports.

The breadth and scale of the spreading coronavirus around the world have forced the cancellation of numerous sporting events, raising concerns about whether the Olympics will be able to open on July 24 as planned.

Koike said that she’s currently not thinking about canceling the Olympics or holding them without spectators, two options that have been raised. The governor is in close contact with the International Olympic Committee and central government about the situation.

