Beijing was within its rights to bar US reporters from Hong Kong – spokesman

18 Mar, 2020 07:54
© Reuters / Vasily Fedosenko

China defended its decision on Wednesday to expel American journalists from three US newspapers and bar them even from working in Hong Kong. Beijing says the measure falls within the central government’s purview over diplomatic affairs, Reuters reports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a press briefing, declined to say how many journalists would be affected by the measure.

Beijing earlier said it is withdrawing the press credentials of US correspondents with the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post whose credentials expire by the end of 2020, and that those affected would also not be allowed to work as journalists in Hong Kong.

