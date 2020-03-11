 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kosovo politicians fear US may pull troops out over Serbia tariff dispute – report

11 Mar, 2020 15:43
Members of US peacekeeping force in Kosovo take part in training exercises at the military training polygon within Macedonia's Krivolak army base, July 15, 2018. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

Concern is growing in Kosovo that the US may pull its troops out in retaliation for tariffs imposed by Pristina on goods from Serbia. Some politicians have called for the tariffs to be lifted rather than jeopardize the relationship with Washington, where senators have threatened to push for a withdrawal.

Kosovo introduced the tariffs in November 2018 after Serbia blocked the breakaway province’s membership in international organizations, including Interpol and UNESCO. In response, Belgrade quit a dialogue with Pristina.

The EU and the US, both of which still have peacekeeping troops in Kosovo, kept pressure on its new government to remove taxes to continue the dialogue. US envoy Richard Grenell has warned the Kosovo government that it will face consequences if it does not remove the tariffs, Reuters said.

Senator Rand Paul tweeted: “I encourage Kosovo to turn a page, and work with Serbia for a lasting peace. Time to bring our troops home after so many years over there.” About 700 US troops are stationed in Kosovo.

