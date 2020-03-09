 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Mar, 2020 19:43
Israel announces 14-day ‘isolation’ for anyone entering the country in attempt to fight coronavirus spread
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem ©  Oded Balilty/Pool via Reuters

Anyone arriving in Israel will need to go through a 14-day quarantine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced as part of an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The measure will apply immediately for all Israeli citizens returning to the country, and it will take effect for non-citizens on Thursday. Foreign nationals who cannot prove to officials they have the resources to self-quarantine for two weeks will not be allowed to enter the country. The measure will last for two weeks. "This is a tough decision, but it is essential to maintain public health - and public health precedes everything," Netanyahu said in a public statement.

