Israel announces 14-day ‘isolation’ for anyone entering the country in attempt to fight coronavirus spread

Anyone arriving in Israel will need to go through a 14-day quarantine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced as part of an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The measure will apply immediately for all Israeli citizens returning to the country, and it will take effect for non-citizens on Thursday. Foreign nationals who cannot prove to officials they have the resources to self-quarantine for two weeks will not be allowed to enter the country. The measure will last for two weeks. "This is a tough decision, but it is essential to maintain public health - and public health precedes everything," Netanyahu said in a public statement.