It’s ‘Final Destination’ but in real life: Log trailer dropping cargo filmed from oncoming car (VIDEO)

8 Mar, 2020 11:50
Screenshot from a video. VK.com / КУ43
A scene in horror flick ‘Final Destination 2’, where loose logs drop from a truck and wreak havoc on the road, was recreated in real life in Russia, albeit not to a deadly outcome.

A blood-chilling dashcam video published on social media in Russia’s Kirov region shows a two-lane road, with a truck loaded with logs coming from the opposite direction. As it makes a turn, the cargo carried by the trailer becomes loose, and dozens of logs spill out right in front of the car, from which the footage was shot.

Thankfully, the timing was not quite as lethally precise as in the bizarre accidents featured in the acclaimed horror series. The car gets a noticeable bump when some of the logs go under the vehicle, but otherwise seems fine. But if it were a few meters further down the road, the outcome could have been much worse. So the driver has every reason to celebrate a second birthday, a commenter noted.

