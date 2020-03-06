 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Top Afghan political leader Abdullah unharmed in attack on ceremony in Kabul

6 Mar, 2020 07:52
Afghan security forces in Kabul. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

An attack happened at a ceremony in the Afghan capital on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but he escaped unharmed, according to his spokesman.

“The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians… escaped the attack unhurt,” the spokesman, Fraidoon Kwazoon, who was also present, told Reuters by telephone from Kabul.

Broadcaster Tolo News showed live footage of people running for cover as gunfire was heard. Special police forces had been sent to the area, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or whether there were any casualties.

