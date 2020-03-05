 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US envoy cites 'serious concern’ over Turkey’s S-400 purchase amid talks on Idlib support

5 Mar, 2020 08:41
James Jeffrey, the US envoy for Syria, outside the Boynuyogun refugee camp near Hatay, Turkey, March 3, 2020. © Reuters / Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems remains a very serious concern as Washington considers what support to offer over Syria’s Idlib, the US special representative for the region James Jeffrey has said.

The envoy was speaking in Istanbul on Thursday. Jeffrey also said the United States had already offered humanitarian assistance and information sharing with Ankara and was pressing European allies for a significant contribution.

On Tuesday, Jeffrey said in Turkey’s border province of Hatay that the US was willing to give NATO ally Turkey ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance in northwestern Syria.

