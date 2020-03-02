Libyan govt based in Tripoli ready to move from defense ‘to attack’ – minister

Libya’s internationally recognized government will soon try to push back Khalifa Haftar’s eastern forces, who have been attacking the capital Tripoli for months, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha has said.

“The GNA (Government of National Accord) and its forces do not want to see Tripoli subject to shelling every day and it will move these forces [of Haftar] away from Tripoli,” Bashagha told Reuters late on Sunday.

Bombardment around the capital has intensified in recent days, and shelling has repeatedly closed the capital’s only functioning airport at Mitiga, held by the GNA. The escalation is the most serious since the announcement of a ceasefire on January 12.

Asked if the GNA would begin a military offensive in the coming days, Bashagha said “definitely.”