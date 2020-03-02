 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libyan govt based in Tripoli ready to move from defense ‘to attack’ – minister

2 Mar, 2020 14:50
Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha in Tunis, Tunisia, March 1, 2020. © Reuters / Zoubeir Souissi

Libya’s internationally recognized government will soon try to push back Khalifa Haftar’s eastern forces, who have been attacking the capital Tripoli for months, Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha has said.

“The GNA (Government of National Accord) and its forces do not want to see Tripoli subject to shelling every day and it will move these forces [of Haftar] away from Tripoli,” Bashagha told Reuters late on Sunday.

Bombardment around the capital has intensified in recent days, and shelling has repeatedly closed the capital’s only functioning airport at Mitiga, held by the GNA. The escalation is the most serious since the announcement of a ceasefire on January 12.

Asked if the GNA would begin a military offensive in the coming days, Bashagha said “definitely.”

