Iran ready to help reduce tensions in Idlib – Foreign Ministry

28 Feb, 2020 13:37
Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Turkey's FM Mevlut Cavusoglu in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Tehran reacted on Friday to the escalation of conflict in northwestern Syria, saying it is ready to take every measure to help reduce tensions.

“We are carefully monitoring the field developments and regional outcomes of the developments in Idlib, and we will continue our efforts to end the current tensions,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The statement stressed the need for all sides to properly manage the situation so as to ease tensions over the Syrian province as soon as possible.

Tehran said it was also working to convene the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in light of the tensions in Idlib. Iran will host the summit as the three states agreed during the last meeting on Syria under the ‘Astana format,’ according to the statement.

