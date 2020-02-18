 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin orders to remove Surkov from Russian presidential aide office

18 Feb, 2020 16:59
Putin orders to remove Surkov from Russian presidential aide office
Vladislav Surkov. © Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an executive order to release Vladislav Surkov from the position of his aide, the Kremlin’s press service said on Tuesday.

“To relieve Vladislav Surkov from the position of the aide to the Russian president,” the order reads. The president’s order also notes that it is effective on the day of signing.

Earlier reports this year said Surkov, the president’s long-time influential aide and former deputy PM and the ex-deputy head of the presidential administration, had left government service.

