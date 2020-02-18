Putin orders to remove Surkov from Russian presidential aide office

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an executive order to release Vladislav Surkov from the position of his aide, the Kremlin’s press service said on Tuesday.

“To relieve Vladislav Surkov from the position of the aide to the Russian president,” the order reads. The president’s order also notes that it is effective on the day of signing.

Earlier reports this year said Surkov, the president’s long-time influential aide and former deputy PM and the ex-deputy head of the presidential administration, had left government service.