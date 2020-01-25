Long-time Putin aide Vladislav Surkov leaving Kremlin ‘over Ukraine course shift,’ reports claim

Russian media is all abuzz with reports that Vladislav Surkov, former Deputy PM, the ex-deputy head of the presidential administration and Vladimir Putin’s long-time influential aide, has exited government service.

The reports cite Surkov’s close associate Alexey Chesnakov who, writing on his Telegram Channel, said Surkov left his post, as an advisor to President Vladimir Putin, "in connection with the change of course in policy towards Ukraine." He noted that Surkov himself promised to reveal the details and talk about his future career plans next month.

Chesnakov later said that the President himself will decide when the announcement will be made public, but nothing will affect Surkov's decision. “I know this from Surkov himself,” the political scientist added.

More changes in Moscow. Vladislav Surkov, once regarded as the "grey cardinal" of Russian politics, and a close advisor to Putin, has left the Kremlin. Press speculation says it's because of a change of policy on Ukraine, but Putin's spokesman denies this https://t.co/FYkINktC9o — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) January 25, 2020

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, on Saturday afternoon, that the comment about altering Moscow's Ukraine strategy is untrue. Statements in this regard "reflect only the personal point of view of those who talk about it," he insisted, emphasizing that it was the private opinion of a particular person.

Also on rt.com New Russian government: Lavrov & Shoigu remain, but PM Mishustin appoints many fresh faces

Surkov was considered the Presidential Administration's "point man" on Ukraine. He accompanied Putin to Paris, last month, for peace talks, under the Normandy Format, featuring Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Moscow newspaper Kommersant reported on Saturday evening that the Ukraine brief will be handed over to Dmitry Kozak, who was appointed Deputy Kremlin Chief of Staff, this week. Kozak was born in Ukraine and is regarded as being strongly in favor of improved relations with Kiev.

It's notable that Surkov's firing/resignation comes just a day after Dmitry Kozak was made Putin's Deputy Chief of Staff. Kozak, who is Ukrainian, is perceived as more moderate on Ukraine policy. He would also be more acceptable to Kiev than Surkov was. — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) January 25, 2020

Often dubbed the "gray cardinal" of Russian politics, Surkov entered the Kremlin in 1999 and has been ever-present since, in various roles. A native of Lipetsk, he's long fascinated analysts and journalists, both inside and outside Russia. He speaks English fluently and is known to be a fan of Allen Ginsberg and other American poets from the Beat Generation.

In February of last year, Surkov raised eyebrows when he published an essay, "The Long State of Putin," in Moscow's Nezavisimaya Gazeta newspaper, which attempted to define "Putinism" as a political system. Rumors of his departure from the Kremlin have swirled in Moscow for years, and the latest reports will likely remain uncertain until there is an official government announcement.

Also on rt.com Russian political earthquake: Putin sets out plan for Kremlin departure & Medvedev resigns

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!